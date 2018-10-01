9 Google Chrome extensions for efficient multitasking

Workona: Workspaces for the browser.

Workona brings a workspace that is similar to the one you have on your desktop to Google Chrome. Workona does not overhaul the browser functions but keeps most of it while making it appear like a variation of Windows. You can create new projects from the dashboard, add tabs to them and switch between them without having to use a key combo.

Bookmark OS: Bring Order to your Bookmarks

Bookmark OS is another extension that makes the interface of your browser appear like a file manager with a bunch of different folders on the left, bookmarks on the right and a top panel of options.

Tab Manager Plus

Of all the tab management extensions available on Google Chrome, Tab Manager Plus is one of the best ones out there. All the active tabs and windows are arranged vertically and it uses icons instead of the entire name so you will be able to access everything without having to scroll too much.

Tab Resize

This extension allows you to arrange your tabs by resizing them into different layouts like windows side-by-side or four of them hoisted onto every corner.

It also allows you to build custom layouts as well.

SessionBox: Session Management

Despite the fact that a lot of users have more than one profile, today's browsers don't allow concurrent multiple sessions in the same window. Fortunately, there are a lot of third-party session management extensions like SessionBox packed with utilities that allow you to create and manage new sessions. Once installed, you can initiate as many instances of the website as you want. You can color-code or group them to suit your convenience.

Papier

A simple extension that is available to you offline and online, this no-frills, pragmatic extension makes taking down notes and jotting down thoughts a much easier activity.

The Great Suspender

This extension makes sure that the tabs that haven't been active for a while affect the performance of your computer. It does so by simply putting these tabs to sleep. It automatically reloads the tab when you revisit them.

TickTick

TickTick is the best among all the task management extensions that are available in the market. In addition to lists and reminders, it offers all the bells and whistles you might need like collaborative features, a quick menu for Chrome, and more.

Nimbus

Nimbus is the ultimate screenshot tool with the ability to take screenshots of a specific portion of the window, annotation, adding watermarks, and a whole lot more.