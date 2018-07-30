Google Maps is alerting users in North India regarding heavy monsoon

The monsoons this year are creating havoc in the Northern region of India halting major services and affecting the daily life of the people. In a bid to save the users from unwanted natural calamities Google has introduced a new feature for Maps. The newly introduced feature is specifically designed to help the users to stay updated with the monsoon-related news in the region. The newly introduced feature is server-side and is alerting all the users in the Northern region of India about the weather situations with a bright red box.

When a user selects the box it will primarily display the detailed information about the progress of monsoon in the region. However, the feature at present appears to be non-functional on the devices. Below the red box, there is a 'More on Google Search' option which will take the user to a Google search page for the 'Northern India Monsoon'. The option further features all the latest news regarding the weather in the region.

Similar to that of other Google apps, the Google Maps was also updated last month along with a number of new features. The new features include a redesigned Explore tab and also an all-new For You tab. The Explore tab shows a user some quick recommendations for restaurants, bars, and cafes in their locality. Whereas the 'For You' tab keeps the users updated with the information about everything that is happening in the areas frequently.

Also, Google has recently started rolling out the 'two-wheeler mode' for a number of East Asian countries after the same was launched as an India-exclusive feature earlier this year. The two-wheeler mode allows a biker to identify routes that make it easier for them to move through the congested routes and narrow paths which eventually help them to travel to their destination in less time. As the name suggests that the new feature is specifically designed for the bikers. Users can access the feature by hitting on the motorcycle icon that is placed in the row that shows different modes of transport, read the complete story here.