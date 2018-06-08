Google might face another multi-billion dollar fine from European Union for Android

Last year search giant Google received a massive antitrust fine in Europe for abusing its search dominance. That time EU has fined the search giant with €2.42 billion which is $ 2.7 billion. This was more than the double amount which Intel got a few years before.

It seems that the EU is planning to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the fine and ready to deliver anew multi-billion dollar blow to Google. It seems this time the fine is more significant one because this time it's about Google Android.

The EU did not just investigate Google's search-related practices in the region in the past few years. It has also looked at Android and according to The New York Times, Google is about to face Europe's fury once again.

According to the reports, the European Commission can levy fines of up to 10 per cent on the global turnover of Alphabet, which is the parent company of Google, and if this turn to be true then it will be amount to some $11 billion. But it's unlikely for the EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager to seek a maximum fine.

BRG quoted Vestager as saying that the commission is "poised to announce the negative finding within weeks," without revealing an actual number.

Apart from the hefty fine, which Google isn't going to avoid by any chance. The company might also have to make some changes with its Android business practices.

Although Android itself doesn't bring any money to Google, as it is an open source for device makers, the operating system is free. But, as we all know nothing comes for free, in return device maker have to agree to use all the Google Products and give them prime placement on the device.

This is how Google Android makes money, and when it comes to market share Google beats the mobile space. Its all about Google search and ads.

Let's see how Google is going to tackle the upcoming hefty fine. Google already suffered a similar defeat in Russia

Source