Google releases Android P beta 2 with Final APIs and New Emojis

Google has recently announced the Android P beta during the I/O 2018 keynote. Now, it seems that Google is timely following its schedule and has begun rolling out the Android P Beta 2 (which is referred as developer preview 3) since yesterday. The new Android P beta brings a number of improvements along with new features and also bug fixes. With the latest beta release, Google is bringing some major changes in the final APIs and SDKs for Android P.

The Android P Beta 2 has bounced up the "API level to 28" and has also introduced updated tools in order to help the developers to make the feature of their app work smoothly for a late summer consumer release. This implies that the support for Biometric API or multi-camera APIs is now available for all the developers who are using the beta build. It is mentioned in the About Phone section of the settings that Android P will be Android 9.

One of the major and most important changes that this Android P beta 2 brings is the Clear All button. The Clear All button is now back and is available with the new gesture-based multitasking view. The update also comes brings 157 new emojis. The new emojis includes a superhero, lama, hot/cold face, gender-neutral family among others. It is also being reported that Google has fixed some of the existing emojis like a turtle, salad (vegan and without an egg) and a few others.

Also, Google has introduced the Android Beta 2 for Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL. Google has also uploaded the OTA (Over-the-air) and factory images of the update on the Android developer website so that the users can grab it from there if they are in a rush.

The OTA update, on the other hand, has already begun rolling out to the users who have been using the previously released Android P beta on their Pixel devices. The users who have not received the update yet, they can check for the update by visiting "Settings> System> update".