ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Google News Initiative will train 8,000 journalists to curb fake news

The GNIs (Google News Initiatives) journalists will be trained in such a way that they could easily identify the fake stories in English and six other Indian languages.

By:

Related Articles

    Google had launched a$300 million Google News Imitative in March this year in order to fight the spread of fake news and team up with publishers to boost the digital journalism. The program is now making its way to India and Google had made an announced the launch of its Google News Initiative Training Network in India.

    Google News Initiative will train 8,000 journalists to curb fake news

    Google took it to its official blog post to announce that the training program is launched with an aim to support the journalists to have an access to a correct source of information and stop the spreading of misleading information among the Indian public. Google plans on achieving this by training around 8,000 journalists to curb the fake news and will offer the journalists the skills that are required for fact-checking and verification of News from the sources.

    The GNIs (Google News Initiatives) journalists will be trained in such a way that they could easily identify the fake stories in English and six other Indian languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Kannada in the coming days.

    Google is also planning on picking around 200 journalists and help them "hone their skills in verification and training during 5-day train-the-trainer boot camps." It is being reported that five days will offer in-person training from global news verification experts and Indian fact-checkers which will include First Draft, Storyful, AltNews, BoomLive, Factchecker.in, and DataLeads. Following the list of cities where the bootcamp will be held starting by the end of July:

    Location  Language  Date  Application  deadline

    Gurugram  English  Jul 30- Aug  3 July 15

    Gurugram  Hindi  Aug 20-24  July 15

    Bengaluru  Kannada  Aug 27-31  July 15

    Chennai   Tamil   September 17- 22  July 15

    Hyderabad  Telugu  November 19- 22  September 15

    Mumbai   Marathi    Dec 3- 7      September 15

    Kolkata  Bengali  January 15- 19   September 15

    Google News Initiative will train 8,000 journalists to curb fake news

    Google will also organize 2-day, 1-day and half-day workshop so that it could train even more journalists for fact-checking news stories. This initiative will make the journalists more aware and will help in spreading the correct information as it is meant to be delivered.

    Read More About: google news update google news
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue