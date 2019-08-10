Just In
- 34 min ago These Are Upcoming Smartphones Worth Waiting For In India
- 36 min ago Huawei P30 Pro EMUI 9 Update Improves Camera Performance And More
- 1 hr ago OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS Updates Bring Zen Mode, Fnatic Mode And More
- 1 hr ago Week 32, 2019, Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note 10 Plus, Nubia Z20, Vivo S1 And More
Don't Miss
- News 11 people rescued in rain-hit Avalanche by IAF
- Sports Dhoni adds Jeep Grand Cherokee to his garage. See his other cars and bikes
- Movies Saaho Trailer To Be Out Today At 5 PM: Will It Be A Feast For Prabhas Fans?
- Finance 11 Banks Cut Lending Rates Following RBI’s Nudge
- Automobiles Mahindra Suspends Production For 8 To 14 Days Due To Industry Slowdown
- Education ICAI Result 2019: CA Foundation And Final Result To Be Declared on August
- Lifestyle Chetan Bhagat Gets Pirated Version Of His Own Book From Street Hawker: Viral Video
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Google Offering YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium Free for 3-Months
YouTube is facing great competition in terms of content-streaming across the globe. Now it's not the only one in the race, Netflix and Spotify are attracting a good number of users as well. To take on its competitors Google has announced that it is offering a three-month free trial of YouTube Premium for students in the United States.
The announcement was made via a Twitter post from YouTube Music official handle. The post read:
"Attention: Students, for a limited time, new members can enjoy three months of the #YouTubeMusic Premium or @YouTubePremium student plan in select territories, on us. Let us know what you're playing to get #BacktoSchool," YouTube Music posted on Twitter.
YouTube Premium subscription gives you the upper hand of downloading YouTube content directly to your smartphone, remove ads and provide your original content.
📢 ATTN: Students 📢— YouTube Music (@youtubemusic) August 8, 2019
For a limited time, new members can enjoy 3 months of the #YouTubeMusic Premium or @YouTube Premium student plan in select territories, on us 😉. Let us know what you’re playing to get #BacktoSchool ⬇️ → https://t.co/8sFjizIxQ8 pic.twitter.com/OL71AEXRBd
YouTube Music Premium is an online music streaming service which allows users to stream and download music. Users can also discover new music on this platform. It is similar to Spotify and in India, it has a lot of competitors like Jio Saavan, Gaana, and Wynk.
The subscription in India starts from Rs 129 per month While the family pack cost Rs. 189 per month which allows you to add up to 5 members. You can also opt for the student pack that starts at Rs 79 per month, but you need student annual verification to get the student pack. Let's see what strategy Google will bring to attract more Indian consumers.
How To Get Free Trial For YouTube Premium
- First, you need to visit the youtube.com/premium
- You can see a banner 'Try It Free,' click on the button.
- This will open a pop-up window which required your payment details.
- Select the card, and input the card details and click on 'Buy'
- Now you're all set to enjoy the free trial for one month after that you will be charged automatically.
If you don't want to get charged then cancel the subscription a day or two before the validity gets over.
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
28,790
-
39,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,999
-
9,999
-
15,306
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
11,280
-
1,000
-
900
-
800
-
700
-
11,468
-
35,000
-
29,950
-
89,999
-
6,990
-
999