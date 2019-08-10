Google Offering YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium Free for 3-Months News oi-Karan Sharma

YouTube is facing great competition in terms of content-streaming across the globe. Now it's not the only one in the race, Netflix and Spotify are attracting a good number of users as well. To take on its competitors Google has announced that it is offering a three-month free trial of YouTube Premium for students in the United States.

The announcement was made via a Twitter post from YouTube Music official handle. The post read:

"Attention: Students, for a limited time, new members can enjoy three months of the #YouTubeMusic Premium or @YouTubePremium student plan in select territories, on us. Let us know what you're playing to get #BacktoSchool," YouTube Music posted on Twitter.

YouTube Premium subscription gives you the upper hand of downloading YouTube content directly to your smartphone, remove ads and provide your original content.

YouTube Music Premium is an online music streaming service which allows users to stream and download music. Users can also discover new music on this platform. It is similar to Spotify and in India, it has a lot of competitors like Jio Saavan, Gaana, and Wynk.

The subscription in India starts from Rs 129 per month While the family pack cost Rs. 189 per month which allows you to add up to 5 members. You can also opt for the student pack that starts at Rs 79 per month, but you need student annual verification to get the student pack. Let's see what strategy Google will bring to attract more Indian consumers.

How To Get Free Trial For YouTube Premium

First, you need to visit the youtube.com/premium

You can see a banner 'Try It Free,' click on the button.

This will open a pop-up window which required your payment details.

Select the card, and input the card details and click on 'Buy'

Now you're all set to enjoy the free trial for one month after that you will be charged automatically.

If you don't want to get charged then cancel the subscription a day or two before the validity gets over.

