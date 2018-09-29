Google partners with Ministry of Railways to preserve the cultural heritage

Ministry of Railways has announced its partnership with Google to bring the rich history of Indian railways on Google Arts & Culture.

The project is a celebration of the historic journey of Indian railways, highlighting the deep-rooted connection of railways with the country.

Indian Railways covers 151,000 kilometers of track, 7,000 stations,1.3 million employees and 160 years of history. Since the first rail journey in 1853, Indian Railways has come a long way and has developed into a network of thousands of railway lines connecting remote parts of the country.

Amit Sood, Director, Google Cultural Institute, said: "This initiative is all about the iconic moments, the heritage, and the making of Indian Railways, which today is the backbone of the country in many ways. It's an honor to partner with the Ministry of Railways and more institutions to bring India and the world closer to the rich legacy of Indian railways."

Moreover, Google Arts & Culture has partnered with more than 1800 institutions in 80 countries globally, with 50 million people using the Google Arts & Culture platform every month.

In India, Google Arts & Culture has partnered with over 50 cultural institutions and more than 250 World Heritage Sites to bring digital exhibits capturing India's rich culture online. Users all around the world can explore these on Google Arts & Culture website and mobile app for free.

Indian Railways Spokesperson said: "The massive reach, breathtaking sights, its people and their stories, make Indian railways truly unique and magical. Through our partnership with Google, we aim to celebrate this historic journey, highlight the transformation, and preserve the grandeur of Indian Railways for the future generation to rejoice."

Indian Railways and Google will bring the exhibits to 22 stations in India, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Guwahati, Howrah, Secunderabad, and Varanasi.