Google Pixel launcher will soon receive a toggle to switch on the Dark mode

Android is one of the mobile platforms which offer the users a whole lot of features and customization options for its devices and service. This is the major factor in the success of the Android and this makes the OS more desirable for the users. However, until now Android was missing on a feature which is highly anticipated amongst the users. The feature that had been absent from the Android platform is the support for a native dark mode.

At this moment with the release of the Pixel 2 series the light and dark mode themes change automatically depending upon the type of wallpaper. Currently, if the wallpaper that is being used by the user features neutral or light colors then the Pixel launcher will adjust itself to the wallpaper and will show a light theme. However, if a user uses dark wallpaper then the Pixel launcher will adapt to a darker theme. A user has no say in this and the themes adjusted themselves according to the shade of the wallpaper, which somehow hampered the user experience.

However, the scenario is going to change soon going forward. According to some reports that are surfacing over the web a Google user had revealed that Google Pixel launcher will now feature an option wherein a user will be receiving an option to toggle between the light theme and the dark theme in the near future. It is being reported that someone had added an issue-tracker item to the Android P developer preview in March requesting for a manual toggle. A Googler has now marked the Android P developer preview as fixed, according to the user the new setting could be located under Settings > Display > Device Theme in a future Android build.

It is also being speculated that this will not be a true system-wide native dark mode which most of the users are eagerly waiting for. However, it seems to be a step in the right direction by the users. Also, Google has not yet shared any information regarding the same officially. As of now, the tech giant has not revealed when it will be rolling out the new feature, but keeping the fact in mind that Google has confirmed the implementation in a future, the feature can be expected to roll out on a global level in the future