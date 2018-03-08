Google Pixel and Pixel 2 series gets Android P developer preview

Google the tech giant has released Android P developer preview for the Pixel lineup of smartphones. As per some reports from the Beebom the Pixel lineup including the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2XL smartphones have received the Android P developer preview. The developer preview is also available for testing on the official Android Emulator. It is also being reported that Google will end support for the Nexus line up including the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P and also the Pixel C.

Let's have a look at what the Android P developer preview has in store for the users.

The developer preview brings new "Smart Reply" feature along with a distinct "MessagingStyle" look for notifications from the messaging apps. A user will also be able to add images and stickers directly from the notification.

Another feature of the new Android P preview is the "Display Cutout Support" which is pretty much similar to iPhone-style Notch. Along with this the Android P preview also brings Improve Doze, Standby and Background limits for better battery life performance for ART and Kotlin apps

Android P will also restrict the access to the mic, all the SensorManager sensors from the apps that are idle and also the camera. The Android P developer preview has few more interesting changes and tweaks added to it, some of them include support for Wi-Fi RTT(Round-Trip-Time) improved autofill and overall improved performance.

Recently Google also made available its Areo app for the Pune based users. By using Google Areo users can order food online and also discover nearby service providers including electricians and plumbers. The Google Areo app was previously made available for the Indian cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram. You can read the complete article here.

For more technology related news stay connected with Gizbot.