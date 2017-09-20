Google Pixelbook, Google Home Mini and more to launch on October 4

Google is all set to unveil the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on October 4. While our main focus is on the second generation Pixel devices, Google is also expected to launch a couple of other products.

Going by the existing rumors the event will witness the launch of a Google Pixelbook convertible laptop, a Google Home Mini smart speaker and a new Daydream View VR. Thanks to the publication named Droid Life, some details along with the images of these aforementioned devices have been revealed. Furthermore, the publication has revealed the expected pricing as well.

Google Pixelbook

According to Droid-Life, the upcoming Chromebook from Google will be dubbed as Pixelbook. As mentioned earlier, it will be a convertible 2-in-1 device that can be used both as a laptop and a tablet. Unfortunately, the specs and features of the Google Pixelbook are still under the warps.

That being said, the publication states, the Pixelbook would be offered in three different storage variants; 128GB, 256GB and the highest model with 512GB. These variants are said to carry a price tag of $1,199 (roughly Rs. 77,000), $1,399 (roughly Rs. 90,000)and $1,749 (roughly Rs. 1,10,000), respectively.

The publication further claims, the Pixelbook would support the Pixelbook Pen but it will be sold separately at the price of $99 (approximately Rs. 6,300). Basically, the Pixelbook Pen will function as a pressure-sensitive stylus that will offer tilt support and smooth writing experience.

The device is likely to be available only in Silver color. You can see the picture of the alleged Google Pixelbook above.

Google Home Mini

Droid Life also claims that a smaller version of the Google Home will be unveiled next month. However, unlike the original Google Home, the Google Home Mini wouldn't be a wireless device. As for functionalities, it can be used for scheduling, setting reminders and grabbing news and more.

The device is speculated to be available in colors like Chalk, Charcoal, and Coral and it would be sold at $49 (roughly Rs. 3,150).

Google Daydream View VR

In addition, Google is expected to launch a new VR device that will be known as Daydream View VR.

It is said to come with a price tag of $99 (around Rs. 6,400). There will be three color variants for the device; Charcoal, Fog, and Coral.