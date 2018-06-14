Google Pixelbook might soon receive Windows 10 certification from Microsoft

Google's Pixelbook is slowly gaining popularity in the US education sector as more number of schools are joining the Chrome OS revolution. However, the Pixelbook lacks the access to some of the popular programs and application which is reducing the chances of the device being used widely by the mainstream consumers. The consumers mostly make use of the Windows and macOS leaving behind the Pixelbook.

Now, it seems that Google has realized that it needs to pace up and needs to retain its user base for the Pixelbook. It is being reported that the XDA Developers have come across some evidence which suggests that Google is currently working towards getting its Chrome OS laptop certified as a Windows 10-compatible device by Microsoft.

According to the blog, the developers have come across multiple mentions related to the Microsoft's Windows Hardware Certification Kit (WHCK) and Hardware Kit Lab (HLK) within the Chromium codebase. This implies that Google is looking forward towards getting its Pixelbook certified by Microsoft.

Also, it is being reported that the Pixelbook's development is codenamed as 'Eve', in reference to the HLK. Google is using Microsft's official tools for the project Eve which implies that the tech giant is working towards getting Windows 10 certification of the Pixelbook.

The other interesting feature related to the same is repeated reference to an 'AltOS' by the Chrome OS developers. The AltOS was earlier considered as a secondary operating system which was speculated to be Windows or Fuschia and even a Linux distro. The XDA developers have also said that the commits and code-reviews which they have come across confirm that the AltOS is nothing but the Windows 10 for the Pixelbook. This is said to be a huge step which Google is about to take in a right direction. This will surely prove fruitful for the Pixelbook as the Pixelbook will be more accessible for the users following the Windows 10 certification from Microsoft.

