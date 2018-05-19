Google Play Movies and TV is being rolled out to Google Home

Google has started rolling out the much awaited Google Play Movies and TV support to Google Home. The company announced this on the device's support page. The support page lists Google Play Movies and TV as a supported service. It is quite strange that the Google's smart speaker supported third-party services including Netflix and others for quite some time now. However, there was no support for Google's own apps and services to the Google Home.

By using the new functionality, the users will be able to give Assistant the command to start playing any movie or TV show. It will not matter whether the content is purchased or rented by the user.

It is also being reported that contrary to the third party apps like the Netflix and HBO Now, the users will not require linking any partner app. This is because the content from the Google Play Movies and TV will automatically be available when a user sets up Google Home, just like they have to do with the YouTube TV.

Further, it is also worth noting the fact the new functionality has just begun rolling out. It is expected that some of the users have already been made available for some of the users, rest are supposed to receive the service soon. There is no information as to when Google will start rolling out the service globally. So, it is suggested that the users should keep trying every once in awhile to look out for the update.

In order for the feature to work, a user will need to have a Chromecast built-in or plugged in which means that the playback on smartphones could take a while before it gets activated.

Also, in one of our recent articles related to Google, we covered that, Google had concluded the annual I/O developer conference recently. The tech giant has announced a wide range of updates and features for its services and devices.