Google Plus shutting down on April 2, so download all your content soon

Back in December 2018, Google announced their decision of shutting down it Google+ in April 2019, because of the low usage and the challenges involved in maintaining a successful product. Today the company has officially announced the last day of the Google+, according to the search giant April 2, 2019, is the last day of Google+.

"We want to thank you for being part of Google+ and would like to provide the next steps, including how to download your photos and other content," reads the company blog post.

The company says that it is going to shut down the Google+ account and pages on April 2. The company will erase all the content from consumers account including photos and videos. Google is suggesting users download and save all their important content from their accounts. "Just make sure that you do this before April. Please note that photos and videos backed up in Google Photos will not be deleted."

The content deleting process from users Google+ accounts and pages will take a few months, and you will still be able to see some parts of your Google+ account via Activity log. From as early as 4 February, users will not be able to create new Google+ profiles, pages, communities or events.

"If you're a Google+ Community owner or moderator, you may download and save your data for your Google+ Community. Starting in early March 2019, additional data will be available for download, including author, body and photos for every community post in a public community," as per the Google official forum.

If a user has used his/her Google+ account for commenting on your own or other websites, they do not that this feature is going to removed from Blogger by 4 February. From other sites, this feature will be vanished by March 7. Moreover, all your comments from Google+ account will be deleted starting from April 2, 2019.

"From all of us on the Google+ team, thank you for making Google+ such a special place. We're grateful for the talented group of artists, community builders and thought leaders who made Google+ their home. It would not have been the same without your passion and dedication," reads Google post.

Source