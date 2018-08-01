Google Search results will now highlight Data Journalism tables

Google has one of the best search engines available in the market. It comes as no surprise that millions of users rely on Google search when it comes to the text, videos, and even the images. Now, in a bid to make it simple for the users Google has come up with a new way that will make the results of the tabular data search more relevant.

The new change is said to be important as the data journalism is currently on a rise across various news organizations. Most of the times the data tables are among the useful format for the organizations; however, they are not visible in a search result immediately, which can a bit annoying sometimes.

Also read, Google Chromebooks might get an official PUBG mobile support

Simon Rogers, Data Editor at Google News Lab took it to a blog post to mention that "Based on feedback from 30 of the top data journalists in the world, we identified an opportunity to improve how tabular data appears in Google Search and in doing so make it easier for all people to find the data they're looking for."

See also, Sony PSVR Co-Creator Richard Marks hired by Google for Advanced Technology group

Also, the News organizations that publish the data in the form of tables will also introduce structured data in order to make it easy to identify a page for using it for the relevant search features. Rogers had also further mentioned that they will introduce the structured data to an existing HTML of a page. This implies that the news organizations will still have a control over how the tables are represented to the readers.

ProPublica, one of the Google's partners have already been working on a similar new search feature for quite some time now. Scott Klein, Deputy Managing Editor of ProPublica took it to Google's official blog post to quote that "As a news organization that is focused on having real-world impact, it's very much in our mission to give people information at the point of need. If we can make the data we've worked hard to collect and prepare available to people at the very moment when they're researching a big life decision, and thereby help them make the best decision they can, it's an absolute no-brainer for us. And the code is trivial to add". It would be interesting to see the practical application of the newly introduced feature and hope that it will enhance the user experience on Google's platform.