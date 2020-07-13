Google To Invest Rs. 75,000 Crores To Boost Digital India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google for India event has brought in a couple of announcements to boost digitization in India. The search giant will be investing Rs. 75,000 crores in India over the next five-seven years, announced Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Google's investment will focus on four areas important to India's digitization, he said.

Google Investment

Pichai notes that the ongoing pandemic has boosted digital tools and adoption in India. This is why the company will be investing with the Google for India Digitisation Fund, with an emphasis on regional languages like Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, and so on. Pichai also noted that there's a lot of scope for improvement in areas like voice input and computing for regional languages.

A blog post noted that the investment would be spread over equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure, and ecosystem investments. Furthermore, Google would also be developing and bringing in new products and services relevant to India's unique needs. Small businesses will be supported to increase their digital presence.

This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with @sundarpichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs. pic.twitter.com/IS9W24zZxs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2020

Google would also leverage AI-powered technology in areas like health, education, and agriculture. At the same time, Pichai noted that there's still a lot more to do in India. " There's still more work to do in order to make the Internet affordable and useful for a billion Indians...," he said.

Google For India: Pichai, Modi Interact

The Google for India 2020 virtual event also had other dignitaries attending it. Minister of Communications, Electronics and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad was also part of the event. Speaking on Google's investment in India, he said that the company is recognizing the power in India's digital empowerment and innovation.

Apart from the event, Pichai also had an interaction with Indian PM Modi. PM Modi discussed leveraging the power of technology to help Indian farmers and youths. Data security and privacy was another topic addressed during the interaction.

"We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers, youngsters, and entrepreneurs," the prime minister tweeted. Further, they discussed issues about the ongoing pandemic. With the rising number of job cuts, Google's investment might help businesses.

