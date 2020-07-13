ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google To Invest Rs. 75,000 Crores To Boost Digital India

    By
    |

    Google for India event has brought in a couple of announcements to boost digitization in India. The search giant will be investing Rs. 75,000 crores in India over the next five-seven years, announced Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Google's investment will focus on four areas important to India's digitization, he said.

    Google To Invest Rs. 75,000 Crores To Boost Digital India

     

    Google Investment

    Pichai notes that the ongoing pandemic has boosted digital tools and adoption in India. This is why the company will be investing with the Google for India Digitisation Fund, with an emphasis on regional languages like Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, and so on. Pichai also noted that there's a lot of scope for improvement in areas like voice input and computing for regional languages.

    A blog post noted that the investment would be spread over equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure, and ecosystem investments. Furthermore, Google would also be developing and bringing in new products and services relevant to India's unique needs. Small businesses will be supported to increase their digital presence.

    Google would also leverage AI-powered technology in areas like health, education, and agriculture. At the same time, Pichai noted that there's still a lot more to do in India. " There's still more work to do in order to make the Internet affordable and useful for a billion Indians...," he said.

    Google For India: Pichai, Modi Interact

    The Google for India 2020 virtual event also had other dignitaries attending it. Minister of Communications, Electronics and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad was also part of the event. Speaking on Google's investment in India, he said that the company is recognizing the power in India's digital empowerment and innovation.

     

    Apart from the event, Pichai also had an interaction with Indian PM Modi. PM Modi discussed leveraging the power of technology to help Indian farmers and youths. Data security and privacy was another topic addressed during the interaction.

    "We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers, youngsters, and entrepreneurs," the prime minister tweeted. Further, they discussed issues about the ongoing pandemic. With the rising number of job cuts, Google's investment might help businesses.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news google india
    Story first published: Monday, July 13, 2020, 16:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X