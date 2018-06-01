Google will cover Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Bangla during its Search conference 2018

Google is holding Search Conference 2018 event across 11 cities in India. The Search Conference is to arrive for the users between June and August this year. Google has started this initiative as there is a rise in the number of users demanding content in the regional languages. Google believes that this effort will help the users to get an access to high-quality online content in the regional Indian languages.

Google will be covering Bangla, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu languages apart from the default English. Google has further revealed the dates for all the conferences that will be held in 11 cities in the country. The first event is scheduled for June 20 and will be held in Gurgaon, followed by the rest of events. The states where the event will be held include Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai among others. The final event is scheduled for August 3 in Bengaluru and is primarily focused on women webmasters.

Following is the list of states where the events will be

held:

1. Gurgaon on June 20 (Wednesday)

2. Pune on June 22 (Friday)

3. Indore on July 2 (Monday)

4. Patna on July 4 (Wednesday)

5. Lucknow on July 6 (Friday)

6. Hyderabad on July 16 (Monday)

7. Visakhapatnam on July 18 (Wednesday)

8. Kolkata on July 20 (Friday)

9. Coimbatore on July 30 (Monday)

10. Chennai on Aug 1 (Wednesday)

11. Bengaluru on Aug 3 (Friday) - Focused specifically on women webmasters

Google has further said that the company's Webmaster Outreach team will discuss a number of topics. This will include 'How search works', 'Tips for Better visibility of Indian language websites in Google Search', 'Best practices for mobile-friendly websites', and 'Google's Search quality guidelines' among others. It is also being reported that the tech giant will also be hosting a session related to Google Adsense. This session will educate the users regarding new policies and also help them prevent the users to make mistakes while they run Adsense on their website.