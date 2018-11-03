Hackers breached 120 million Facebook accounts and publish private messages

Facebook is once again back in news headline with another data breach. It has been reported that the social-media giant is once again lost its data. According to the BBC report, hackers have compromised and published the private messages from at least 81,000 Facebook users' accounts. The perpetrators have committed that they have details from 120 million accounts. However, Facebook is assuring that the security has not been compromised in this event.

According to the hacker, they were planning to sell the information at $0.10 per account. According to Facebook, it has taken the necessary steps to prevent future accounts being affected. The reports claim that accounts details from Ukraine and Russia have been compromised. Also, some accounts belong to the UK, US, Brazil and some other countries.

The breach was first spotted in September, when a Facebook user with nickname FBSaler posted an add saying, "we sell personal information of Facebook users. Our database includes 120 million accounts." For proving the samples they have also posted 81,000 profiles which were containing private messages.

Guy Rosen, Facebook executive in a statement said, "We have contacted browser-makers to ensure that known malicious extensions are no longer available to download in their stores. We have also contacted law enforcement and have worked with local authorities to remove the website that displayed information from Facebook accounts."

Hacker has also leaked data from 176,000 accounts. The data includes email addresses and phone numbers. The main culprits who made the breach happened were extensions from browsers such as Chrome, Opera, and Firefox. According to Facebook, there was one extension who was monitoring the victim's activity on the social media platform and sending the details and messages back to the hackers. But this breach was nothing to do with the Cambridge Analytica scandal or any other breach which happened in September.