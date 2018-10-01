Facebook latest breach might have affected Instagram and Tinder profiles: Report

It appears that Facebook is experiencing a tough time fending off the breaches and attacks on its platform. The social media giant has recently revealed that it has spotted a serious security flaw which could have exposed the data of around 50 million users on its platform, which is quite a concern. Facebook had discovered the latest security flaw while the company was trying to implement a feature called 'View As' which the company had first introduced back in July 2017. This security flaw further allows the hackers to steal the login information of millions of users.

As per some reports, Guy Rosen, VP of product management, has revealed that the hackers might also have exploited the recently discovered security flaw in order to access user's account on third-party services, which utilizes Facebook's login platform.

It is not immediately clear as to what is the actual number of third-party services were affected by this security flaw. However, it is being speculated that the services including Instagram, Spotify, Tinder, and Airbnb might have been compromised following the data security flaw.

It is being further reported that a Facebook spokesperson has acknowledged this issue and has verified that the hackers might have gained access to an individual's profile on the other services if in case the user has used their Facebook account to sign up for the third party services. To put it simply, if you have signed up or logged in to third-party services like Instagram, Tinder and others using your Facebook credentials then there could be a possibility that the hackers might have gained access to your Instagram and Tinder accounts.

Also, a Facebook spokesperson had mentioned it to KerbsOnSecurity that it could be a possibility that the hackers have exploited the security flaw to access the third-party services and apps, however, as of now, they have so far not received any evidence of 'interactive log in to third-party sites as the user' has been spotted. Facebook is said to have fixed the security flaw and have also informed the affected users about the flaw via a notification on the top of their feed.