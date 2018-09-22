ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Facebook Dating goes live but only for Columbia

Facebook has rolled out a mobile-only version of the dating service and it is currently available for both the Android as well as iOS platforms.

By

Related Articles

    Facebook had announced at its F8 developer conference earlier this year that it is planning to launch a dating service for the masses. The dating feature was said to be integrated into Facebook's own platform. And back in August last month the social media giant had started testing this feature on its platform. Now, the company has finally started rolling out the dating feature for the users based in Columbia. It is quite strange that Facebook has limited this feature to Columbia at the moment and we are waiting for a global release of the feature.

    Facebook Dating goes live but only for Columbia

    Facebook has rolled out a mobile-only version of the dating service and it is currently available for both the Android as well as iOS platforms. Now, the users who belong to the Columbian region will be able to create a Facebook Dating account. The service, however, will not present the users with potential matches until the service receives a specific number of user sign-ups.

    Thankfully, even as the dating service will be integrated within the Facebook app, the activities performed by the users will not be revealed and all the information related to the same will be kept as private. Thus, the dating profile will be kept separate from the original Facebook profile. While using the Facebook Dating service a user can set up a separate dating profile and also check out any nearby groups or events and sign-up for the same.

    Once a user has signed up for an event, Facebook will automatically match their profile with other users who are also attending the event and have similar interests or have mutual friends. Once the profiles are matched the users will be able to interact with the other user. For safety measures, Facebook will only allow text-only interaction as of now. There is no other mention if the company will allow any other mode of communication or not.

    Further, in order to begin a conversation, the users will first need to comment on the other user's photos or profiles which attracts them. Once the other user responds to the comment a conversation tab will open up. Facebook will store the messages exchanged between two people in a separate Dating chat section which will further appear in the recipient's 'Interested' tab.

    As we mentioned earlier, this feature is currently live only for Columbia, and there is no information available as to when this feature will make its way to the other regions. We will further keep you posted on the same so stay tuned with us.

    Image Source

    Read More About: facebook news app social media
    Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue