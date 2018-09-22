Facebook Dating goes live but only for Columbia

Facebook had announced at its F8 developer conference earlier this year that it is planning to launch a dating service for the masses. The dating feature was said to be integrated into Facebook's own platform. And back in August last month the social media giant had started testing this feature on its platform. Now, the company has finally started rolling out the dating feature for the users based in Columbia. It is quite strange that Facebook has limited this feature to Columbia at the moment and we are waiting for a global release of the feature.

Facebook has rolled out a mobile-only version of the dating service and it is currently available for both the Android as well as iOS platforms. Now, the users who belong to the Columbian region will be able to create a Facebook Dating account. The service, however, will not present the users with potential matches until the service receives a specific number of user sign-ups.

Thankfully, even as the dating service will be integrated within the Facebook app, the activities performed by the users will not be revealed and all the information related to the same will be kept as private. Thus, the dating profile will be kept separate from the original Facebook profile. While using the Facebook Dating service a user can set up a separate dating profile and also check out any nearby groups or events and sign-up for the same.

Once a user has signed up for an event, Facebook will automatically match their profile with other users who are also attending the event and have similar interests or have mutual friends. Once the profiles are matched the users will be able to interact with the other user. For safety measures, Facebook will only allow text-only interaction as of now. There is no other mention if the company will allow any other mode of communication or not.

Further, in order to begin a conversation, the users will first need to comment on the other user's photos or profiles which attracts them. Once the other user responds to the comment a conversation tab will open up. Facebook will store the messages exchanged between two people in a separate Dating chat section which will further appear in the recipient's 'Interested' tab.

As we mentioned earlier, this feature is currently live only for Columbia, and there is no information available as to when this feature will make its way to the other regions. We will further keep you posted on the same so stay tuned with us.

