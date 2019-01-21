Haier launches slimmest side by side refrigerator

Haier has recently announced the launch of its slimmest side by side refrigerator - HRF-619KS Black Steel Edition for Rs 1,05,000.

The refrigerator comes with a depth of 655mm with features such as Smooth Touch Glass digital control panel and holiday & smart function that help in controlling the temperature settings while the user is away on holidays.

It keeps the freezer section on as usual and sets the refrigerator section at 17 degrees Celsius to avoid unpleasant odor while not in use for a longer duration, Haier said.

Eric Braganza, President, Haier Appliances India said, "We at Haier, understand the needs of the users' and continuously introduce new innovations from time to time for greater user experience. With the launch of our slimmest side by side refrigerator in black steel finish, we are expanding our existing range of best-in-class refrigerators with a model that every family desires."

Braganza said, "Haier has aesthetically designed this range with superior functionality and features that complement the efficiency and style quotient of consumers across all forms of kitchens i.e. modern, traditional and contemporary."

The HRF-619KS Black Steel edition offers an ample amount of storage space and the perfectly balanced ratio between its refrigerator and freezer area i.e. 66 percent of the refrigerator and 34 percent freezer of the total capacity thus ensuring maximum user convenience.

The all new black steel finish of the refrigerator will enhance the overall kitchen décor with its premium texture and style. The unique black steel look is designed to complement both light and dark objects placed in the kitchen while effortlessly adding sophisticated elegance to the aesthetics.

With twin inverter technology and smart sensors, the refrigerator automatically adjusts the cooling cycle and minimizes the sound output at home with the latest noise controlled technology.