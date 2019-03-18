Holi 2019: Huawei introduces attractive offers on company's smartphones and watches

Huawei Mate 20 Pro offers

Amazon is offering the Huawei Mate 20 Pro with a price tag of Rs 64,990. Along with the smartphone buyers will get a 15W latest wireless charger of worth Rs 3,999 for free. Buyers can also avail the smartphone with no-cost EMI option with major credit cards, select debit cards, Bajaj Finserv EMI card and Amazon Pay EMI. Meanwhile, buyers will also get a chance of exchanging their old smartphone with an exchange value of up to Rs 11,450.

Huawei Y9 (2019) offers

Under the sale, the company is offering the Huawei Y9 (2019) for Rs 14,990 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Along with the smartphone the company is offering a free ROCKERZ 255 Sports Bluetooth hands-free which is worth of Rs 2,990. The e-store is also offering an instant discount to Axis Bank debit and credit holders. Buyers can also avail the no-cost EMI option on the phone if they don't wish to pay the entire amount in one go. The company is also offering an exchange value of Rs 11,450 on your old smartphone.

Huawei Watch GT

Under the sale, the company is offering Huawei Watch GT Classic Edition at Rs 16,990, and the Sports Edition is up for grabs at Rs 15,990. The buyers will get a Huawei Sports BT AM61 earphone free of worth Rs 2,999. Moreover, if you don't want to pay the entire amount in one shot then you can also opt for the no-cost EMI option.