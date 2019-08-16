Honor 10 Lite Receives EMUI 9.1 Update: New Features You Must Check Out News oi-Rohit Arora

Honor 10 Lite users can now upgrade their handset to the latest EMUI 9.1 software. The company has started rolling out the Android Pie based update to Honor 10 Lite units in the Indian market. The EMUI 9.1 was recently rolled out to Huawei Mate 20 and P20 series devices and can now be experienced on the company's budget handset.

Built on Android 9 Pie, the EMUI 9.1 brings performance improvements, July 2019 security patch and a host of new features including a new file system, GPU Turbo 3.0, Huawei Vlog video editing software among others.

If you own a Honor 10 Lite handset, simply go to Settings > System > Software update > Check for Updates to see if your handset has received the new update.

Here's a list of improvements and features bundled in EMUI 9.1 update.

GPU Turbo 3.0

Honor 10 Lite can now experience some level of gameplay improvements while playing the popular titles like PUBG mobile, ASPHALT 9, NBA 2K19, Mobile Legends, Fortnite, FIFA Mobile, etc. The new update brings GPU Turbo 3.0 mode improves frame rate, and graphics quality while cutting down the battery consumption as it is claimed to reduce SoC power consumption by 10%.

EROFS- Extendable Read-Only File System

The EMUI 9.1 update also installs EROFS to Honor 10 Lite. As Huawei claims, the new file system improves random read speed by 20%. It also bumps the personal storage of the handset to offer additional space to store up to 1,000 pictures or 500 songs. The file system also improves app speed, data reading performance on the handset in a low-memory condition. The EMUI 9.1 update also improves the security of system files.

Huawei Video Ringtone

With EMUI 9.1 update, you can now set video as a ringtone for all incoming calls. It is a contact specific ringtone feature that allows you to link individual contacts with a video stored on the device. I doubt the feature will find an audience for a long-term usage but nevertheless, it makes up for a fun feature to have on your device.

Huawei Vlog - Video Editing Tool

The EMUI 9.1 also adds some new features and effects to the Huawei Vlog video-editing tool. The video editing tool can automatically edit the highlights videos by adding predefined dramatic filters. You will also see special speed effects and new background music files.

The EMUI 9.1 also brings Huawei Share OneHop feature to supported devices. We would recommend you to test out this feature on your Honor 10 Lite. The feature basically allows you to instantaneously share clipboard data and screen recordings between phone and Huawei Matebook. Last but not least, the latest EMUI also brings some visual enhancements in the form of new wallpapers, redesigned app icons and a flatter UI approach.

Honor 10 Lite Specifications And Current Price

Honor 10 Lite was the company's first affordable handset in the year 2019. The smartphone sports a 6.21" Full HD+ (1080p x 2340p) display. Honor 10 Lite features a 24MP selfie camera and a 13MP + 2MP dual-lens rear camera setup.

Honor 10 Lite is powered by the company's in-house Kirin 710 chipset paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM configuration. For storage and battery, Honor 10 Lite offers 64GB internal memory with microSD card support (up to 512GB) and is powered by a 3,400 mAh battery unit. Honor 10 Lite is currently selling at Rs. 12,999 on Amazon.in for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant.

