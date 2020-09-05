Honor Introduces Notebook And Smartwatches At IFA 2020 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Honor has introduced a new notebook and two smartwatches at the IFA 2020. The company has launched the MagicBook Pro, along with the GS Pro smartwatch, and the Honor Watch ES. The Honor MagicBook Pro notebook comes with a 16.1-inch FullView display, pre-installed Windows 10, AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor Radeon Graphics and 6 cores, and 12 threads.

Honor MagicBook Pro Notebook: Details

The newly launched notebook supports 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage drive along with 6GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM. It measures 369 mm x 234 mm x 16.9 mm. The Honor MagicBook Pro (16+512GB) will be available from September 7, 2020, while HONOR MagicBook 14 (8+512GB) comes with AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor and will be available from September 21, 2020. However, the notebook will be available in the global markets.

Honor Watch GS Pro: Specification

The Honor Watch GS Pro comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display along with a 454x454 resolution. The Honor Watch GS Pro is powered by the Kirin A1 processor and supports GPS and satellite positioning systems. It also has modes like multi-skiing along with information about sunrise, sunset times, moon, tidal phases, and bad weather. In addition, it has workout modes along with health tracking features and 4GB in-house storage.

Honor Watch ES: Specification And Price

On the other hand, the Honor Watch ES features a 1.64-inch AMOLED display along with a 456x280 resolution, and a 2.5D glass cover. It also has 95 workout modes, including animated exercise moves and animated workout classes. The Honor Watch ES supports 24/7 heart-rate monitoring TruSeen 4.0 technology, sleep monitoring, and stress. The smartwatches are available at EUR 249.99 (which means Rs. 21,600) and EUR 99.99 (close to Rs. 8,700).

