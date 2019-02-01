ENGLISH

How to create perfect list of TV channels on DTH, Cable network

TRAI has also noted with satisfaction that most of the service providers have provided the consumer care channel on TV Channel Number 999.

    As we all that the new regulatory framework for broadcasting and cable services come into effect from today, February 1, 2019, telecom regulator TRAI on Friday has directed service providers to ensure a smooth migration without any inconvenience to customers.

    How to create perfect list of TV channels on DTH, Cable network

     

    Meanwhile, TRAI issues a statement in which the regulator comes out simple ways of selecting TV channels.

    Here is how you can select TV channels

    1 Switch on your TVand start viewing all the channels one by one.

    2 Note down the number and name of the channels which you want to see on a regular basis.

    3 Send the list of selected channels to service providers using their website, app, call center or through cable operator immediately today itself.

    4 The customer can add any channel any time and delete any channel from the list of the selected channel on monthly basis or at the end of the Subscription period.

    5 Whenever a customer wants to add, delete or change the list of selected channels, then the same can be done easily.

    TRAI has also noted with satisfaction that most of the service providers have provided the consumer care channel on TV Channel Number 999, consumer corner on their website, started Call Centre, released mobile apps and updated EPG displaying the MRP of each channel.

    It has also launched a web portal to help consumers to select the channels of their choice and estimate their monthly
    bill. The facility has also been provided to take a print out of the TV Channels selected or download the file so that the same can be sent to the TV Service Provider to facilitate exercising of the subscriber option.

    These online portals have received quite a positive feedback with more than 3.5 Crore hits, as on date.

    In fact, TRAI said approx 40 percent of the consumers have already exercised their options.

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
