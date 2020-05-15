ENGLISH

    Apply For Kisan Credit Card Online: Step By Step Instructions

    COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown have severely impacted the world. The worst-hit are laborers, farmers, and many below the poverty line. The Indian government announced a relief package where two lakh crore rupees of concessional credit were granted to farmers via Kisan credit cards. The new Kisna credit card is aimed to benefit over 2.5 crore farmers.

    How To Apply, Avail Kisan Credit Card Online

     

    Kisan Credit Card Features

    As the name suggests, the Kisan credit card is a new financial aid given by the Indian government. The scheme allows farmers to take loans at concessional rates that aim to save them from the high rates charged by moneylenders in the unorganized sector. The Kisan credit card offers interest rates as low as two percent as well. Longer repayment periods and crop insurance are some of the other benefits.

    Getting the Kisan credit card requires the applicant to be associated with farming and agriculture, including those working on other's lands. The applicant's age is required to be between 18 to 75 years. Co-applicant is mandatory for those above 60 years of age. The Kisan credit card covers fishermen, animal husbandry as well.

    How To Apply For Kisan Credit Card?

    The Kisan credit card is linked with various banks and applicants can visit a website of the bank they prefer like State Bank of India, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and a few others. Here, they'll find the option of Kisan credit card under the KCC section of commercial bank websites in English and Hindi.

    Here, applicants need an application form with basic details like the crops being sown, land recorded, and so. On submitting the duly filled form, an application reference number will be generated for future reference.

    Next, the applicants will need to submit a few documents for identification and address proof at the nearby bank branch like PAN or Aadhaar card, voter's ID, ration card, bank account statements, or even the MNREGA card can be submitted. Apart from these, the Kisan credit card would also require applicants to submit land papers, photos, and a few other requests by the bank.

     

    How To Use Kisan Credit Card?

    Once all the documents are in place, the loan officer will sanction the loan amount and the credit card will be dispatched to the given address. Once in hand, the Kisan credit card works like any other credit card and be used for purchases against their credit limit. The government will charge interest only on the amount of credit taken.

    Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 12:19 [IST]
