Reliance Jio Krishi App For Farmers To Help Make Data-Driven Decisions News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Reliance Jio is set out to launch a couple of new features. Here's one dedicated to farmers called the Jio Krishi app. Jio is one of the largest telecom operators in the country and the new app aims to help farmers make data-driven decisions, especially with pests and irrigation. The app is under Early Access on the Google Play Store.

Jio Krishi App: How Does It Work

The Jio Krishi app offers precision farming practices to the farmers. Crop, land, and other details need to be fed in the app, which generates data and analytics to aid in decision-making. Plus, the app alerts farmers about pests, which contribute to crop loss. Moreover, the pests vary from time to time as some are seasonal.

The app alerts farmers about these seasonal pests. There are timely updates about the crop loss due to pests allowing the app user to compare it with their crops. If the pests are confirmed to infect the crops, the farmers can begin fertilizing and pesticides to minimize the losses.

Apart from pests, the app also reminds farmers with timely irrigation alerts so that crops remain hydrated all the time. Future predictions related to the weather and critical insights will also be provided on the app.

Will It Work?

Reports reveal that Jio is the second-largest telecom operator in India and has a good customer-base among both rural and urban populations. Jio CEO Mukesh Ambani had noted that the company would explore agriculture, education, and healthcare sectors. Looks like Jio has made its move with agriculture.

A large number of farmers in India hold small hectares of land, where scientific methods of agriculture are hard to implement. Although a large number of the rural population hold mobile and smartphones, farmers still depend on traditional methods of weather prediction. It remains uncertain if the Jio Krishi app will have an adoption once it launches.

The app was added to the Google Play Store on January 31 and is still in early access. Other details like the UI, login requirements haven't been disclosed yet. Once the app is rolled out to a broader audience, we'll know more.

