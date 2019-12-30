JioPhone Lite Feature Phone Sans Internet Support Likely On Cards, Could Be Priced Around Rs. 400 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

While we await the launch of 5G service and 5G enabled smartphones, Reliance Jio seems to be working on a feature phone that will not provide access to the internet. It is said to be prepping a new feature phone allegedly dubbed JioPhone Lite to meet the demands of users who do not want to stay connected to the internet.

As per a report by 91mobiles citing retail chain sources, Jio is conducting a survey with retailers to find out opinions about the JioPhone Lite. If it turns out to be true, then the JioPhone Lite will be the first one from the company to be launched without internet connectivity.

JioPhone Lite Expected Price

Going by the report, the JioPhone Lite is said to be priced around Rs. 400. There are possibilities for it to be priced at Rs. 399. Also, the report adds that the company will launch a Rs. 50 recharge pack for the device with a validity period of 28 days.

This special JioPhone Lite recharge pack is said to provide unlimited free voice calling benefits to both Jio and landline numbers and a specific number of calls for other networks.

JioPhone Lite: What To Expect

There are speculations that the JioPhone will arrive with a small display and an alphanumeric keypad. While nothing about the upcoming feature phone is known for now, it is said to be under development. Given that both the JioPhone and JioPhone 2 were launched at RIL Annual General Meetings, we can expect the JioPhone Lite to be launched at the 2020 AGM.

What We Think

The feature phone market is dominated by JioPhone in terms of both revenues, user base and revenue. The company's first feature phone with 4G support, the JioPhone achieved a great reach in the rural areas of the country making subscribers switch from 2G to 4G.

Given that JioPhone Lite is all set to be launched without access to the internet, we can expect it to be successful among those who do not want an internet-enabled feature phone. And, the Rs. 50 recharge pack will be low enough for users for their daily requirements. Moreover, it will also increase the overall subscriber base of the company.

