Avail Old Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans With This Simple Trick

Reliance Jio has recently announced its revamped tariff plans with 40 percent hike implemented from December 6. The tariff hike has affected millions of Jio users and urged some of them to recharge their numbers in advance. Earlier it was expected that Jio recharge plans will witness a hike of up to 30 percent, but it was surprising for everyone when the telco agreed with 40 percent hike. However, there is a workaround which will allow you to still avail the old recharge plans.

Yes, you can still avail the old Reliance Jio plan by following some simple steps. We have tested this trick and assure that it is working. I have recharged my own Reliance Jio number with Rs. 399 plan before writing this article.

How To Recharge Reliance Jio Number With Old Plans?

First, you need to head to Jio.com and login to your account using your phone number.

You will receive an OTP to login into your account.

Now, you have to click on the setting gear icon which is situated on the top right corner of the page.

Click on 'Tariff Protection' tab and select 'Smartphone Plans' where you can find all the old prepaid plans.

Select any of the following plans from the list and hit 'Buy' button.

Make the payment and you are all set to go.

Do note that, this trick is not accessible on smartphone, you have to use PC or a laptop for this. The tariff protection plan is only available for numbers which don't have any active plans.

Reliance Jio is not the only one who has hiked the tariff plans, operators like Airtel and Vodafone-Idea has also revamped their plans with a price hike. However, Jio claims that its prepaid plans are still 25 percent cheaper than the competitors in the industry.

