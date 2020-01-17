ENGLISH

    How Jio Became Most Famous Surname In India

    When a foreigner friend of mine was checking my phone she went through the contacts and asked me this question. Is Jio the most popular surname in India? Little she knew that it is a telecom service provider and I explained to her how the trend of suffixing Jio to one's name started in the country.

    The Beginning
     

    Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance industries started its operation in 2015. Being the first 4G LTE (VoLTE)-only network, the company started offering unlimited data to early adapters. Do note that, at that time most of the users were used to pay at least Rs. 250 for 3G/4G data and even the voice calls were also expensive. Now, for the same price, most of the telcos offer 1GB 4G data per day with free voice calls and SMSs.

    One hurdle that Jio faces unlike other network operators is the fact that it only works on 4G capable smartphone. In some cases, even though the phone was 4G capable, a special app was required to make voice calls as some of the smartphones didn't support VoLTE, a technology that is used to make voice and video calls. No one in the market thought that with the 4G-only network Jio can succeed in India, and the results proved them wrong. I still remember seeing long ques in front of Jio stores to procure a free Jio SIM.

    Jio Surname

    People started to notice this development in the telecom industry and they didn't want to miss freebies that are being offered by Jio. Some bough new 4G phones just to enjoy this free internet scheme even after owning a primary SIM card from a different telco.

    Most of them were under the impression that they will stop using Jio once the free offer expires. People used to make calls using Jio as it was free. To differentiate from spam and original number a large number of the audience started saving the new number with Jio as a "surname".

    Perception Has Changed
     

    It is almost five years since its inception, a lot has changed in the market. From a new player to the number one telco with a higher number of subscribers. People have also clearly understood how telcos, before Jio used to steal money without offering proper benefits.

    Even I got into the Jio network, considering it will never be my primary number, boy, was I wrong? I now have two SIM cards and both of them are Jio prepaid connections. To penetrate into the feature phone market, the company launched the JioPhone, which becomes almost free after four years of usage and it sold like hot cakes across the country.

    5G-Ready Network

    At the launch, the company did confirm that with minimal hardware change, the Jio network can easily be upgraded to the 5G network in the future. As we are on the verge of getting a 5G network, Jio is expected to be one of the first telcos to offer the latest technology in the country. Besides, the company recently launched VoWiFi or WiFi calling for free of cost.

    Not only that, it is the only brand that offers e-SIM support for pre-paid subscribers and also offers additional value-added services like Jio Cinema, Jio Saavn, and other services. Overall, Jio did bring an internet revolution in India, even after the recent tariff hike, Jio still offers the most affordable plans.

