How to watch horror movies, shows on Airtel Digital TV

Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel, and Shemaroo Entertainment have now launched subscription-based premium service of horror movies, TV shows, and web series.

The platform will offer a subscription service for a range of horror, thriller, and crime-related content.

The Zee Horror Show, Aahat, Fear Files, Gehraiyaan, Agent Raghav, Hoshiyar, Adrishya, and Gangster are some of the shows that the viewers will get to watch if they choose to opt for the service.

"We are excited to launch a service which is a platform for horror and thriller content on TV. With an aim to truly delight our customers we promise to continue to add exciting content to our bouquet of entertainment offerings," said Richa Kalra, product manager - DTH, Bharti Airtel.

The Horror TV 'will air on service number 130. To activate, customers have to just give a missed call from their registered mobile number. The service has a free trial period of 10 days post which a subscription cost of Rs 45 per month will apply.

"The Horror TV - Ab Lagega Darr consists of the most popular and engaging horror content. The finest collection of movies, television shows, web series will definitely entice horror and thriller genre fans and fulfill our promise to provide the best entertainment packages. We are glad to partner with Airtel Digital TV and curate the innovative service in our effort to constantly delight the consumers," Kranti Gada,Chief Operating Officer, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited said.

As of December 31, 2018, Airtel carried over 694 channels & services, including 78 HD channels, 5 international channels, and 3 interactive services.

Airtel launched a new set-top box powered by Android which comes with pre-installed OTT apps, allowing the integration of multiple TV platforms. Airtel's Internet TV - 4K hybrid set-top box, powered by Android TV, has won the 'Tech Peripheral of the Year' award at the NEXA NDTV Gadget Guru Awards.