Huawei launches ARM-based chipset server for advance computing

Chinese technology giant, Huawei has announced its Advanced RISC Machine (ARM)-based CPU Kunpeng 920.

The new CPU is designed to boost the development of computing in big data, distributed storage, and ARM-native application scenarios.

According to Huawei the Kunpeng 920 is the industry's highest-performance ARM-based server CPU. which comes with the cutting-edge 7nm process.

"We believe that, with the advent of the intelligent society, the computing market will see continuous growth in the future. Currently, the diversity of applications and data is driving heterogeneous computing requirements," said William Xu, Director of the Board and Chief Strategy Marketing Officer of Huawei.

" The Kunpeng 920 CPU and TaiShan servers newly released by Huawei are primarily used in big data, distributed storage, and ARM-native applications. We will work with global partners in the spirit of openness, collaboration, and shared success to drive the development of the ARM ecosystem and expand the computing space, and embrace a diversified computing era," Xu added.

Huawei also said it improved the processor performance by optimizing branch prediction algorithms, increasing the number of OP units and improving the memory subsystem architecture. Huawei claimed that at a typical frequency, the Kunpeng 920 CPU scored over 930 in the SPECint Benchmarks test, which is 25 percent higher than the industry benchmark.

Huawei released its TaiShan series servers powered by Kunpeng 920, including three models: one with a focus on storage, another on high density, and a third focused on balancing both requirements.

The TaiShan servers are built for big data, distributed storage, and ARM-native application scenarios. The ARM architecture is best suited for these scenarios with advantages in many-core and performance per watt.

Huweai also pointed out that TaiShan will enable computing platforms with high performance and low power consumption for enterprises.