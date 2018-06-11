Huawei launches world's first 3GPP R14-based commercial NB-IoT solution

Huawei recently said that it has recently released the world's first 3GPP R14-based commercial NB-IoT solution in eRAN13.1.

According to the company, this latest NB-IoT solution can provide much better performance than its predecessors and it effectively increases the data rates by a factor of seven, offers double cell capacity and coverage, and introduces new improvements in location services.

Chen Chuanfei, Vice President of Huawei LTE Product Line, said: "Global operators have reached a consensus that networks providing a full range of services will be developed over the next upcoming years. IoT will become the best practice for operators pursuing the development of vertical industries.

"The newly released 3GPP R14-based commercial NB-IoT solution can improve the performance of NB-IoT networks in data rates, cell capacity and cell coverage, expand the potential scope of application for NB-IoT through location services," he said.

Huawei pointed out that NB-IoT has been recognized by 3GPP and GSMA as a 5G-oriented IoT technology.

However, the first-generation NB-IoT solution in compliance with 3GPP R13 cannot meet the high requirements of a number of IoT applications in fast-growing IoT markets.

In addition, GPRS provides low spectral efficiency. Operators are in urgent need of a new IoT technology that can support high-data-rate communications to accelerate GSM spectrum refarming.

Huawei's eRAN13.1 provides the world's first 3GPP R14-based commercial NB-IoT solution, which has the following highlights:

The single-user data rates enable NB-IoT applications to serve as the perfect replacement for the GPRS-based examples.

NB-IoT terminals can deliver a positioning accuracy of 50 meters without the integration of GPS modules. Such terminals boast a power consumption and positioning delay that is only half of that provided by a GPS-based solution. GPS-free location services are ideally suited for applications such as asset tracking, logistics, and pet tracking.