Huawei Mate 30 Series Likely To Support 4K 60FPS Video Recording News oi-Rohit Arora

Huawei has managed to give some incredible camera-centric smartphones under the company's flagship 'Mate' and 'P' series lineup. The P30 Pro handset launched in March 2019 set new benchmarks (Crazy 50X Zoom) with the innovative Leica-powered periscope camera setup.

However, the company's flagship devices have often failed to offer 4K 60fps video recording, a crucial camera feature which is already available in Samsung and Apple's flagship handsets. This is one major reason Huawei P30 Pro struggled to match the video recording abilities of Apple iPhone XS Max and Samsung Galaxy S10+.

It seems things are going to get better for Huawei in the next few months. The upcoming Huawei Mate 30 series flagship handsets will put the brand in the same league with Apple and Samsung.

As per a report by Neowin.net, the Huawei Mate 30 series smartphones will support 4k video recording at 60fps, thanks to the Huawei's next in-house Kirin 990 chipset. The Kirin 990 SoC is the successor to the Kirin 980 chipset that supplied power to the P30 series smartphones. In addition to the 4K 60fps video recording support, the new chipset will also bring some noteworthy upgrades in computing and AI-department.

As per reports, Huawei will unveil the Mate 30 series smartphones on September 19, 2019. The new smartphones will run on the upcoming EMUI 10 based on Android Q. Huawei is also expected to offer a better display; probably a QHD+ panel and a newly designed triple-lens camera setup featuring 40MP+40MP+8MP lens combination.

Huawei has recently filed two new camera trademarks- 'Cine lens' and 'Camera Matrix'. The cine lens is believed to be associated with the video recording capabilities, while the camera matrix might just be the new name of the camera setup on the upcoming Mate 30 series devices.

In any case, we are once again expecting some innovations from the brand in the next month with the launch of Mate 30 series handsets. Stay tuned for more on Huawei's upcoming flagship smartphones.

