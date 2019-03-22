ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Huawei might soon launch new TV lineup with dual cameras

    Huawei set to foray into a new product segment.

    By
    |

    Huawei might soon be launching its TVs in April, according to the Chinese media. The reports claim that one of the "Huawei TV supply chain executive" confirmed the news. With this, the company will be foraying in a new product segment, and Huawei has high expectations as it is aiming to sell ten million units annually.

    Huawei might soon launch new TV lineup with dual cameras

     

    The same source has also confirmed that the TVs will also double as a host for the upcoming products and will focus on gaming and social features. Besides, the TVs will also incorporate dual cameras.

    It will be interesting to see how the consumers react to a TV with cameras given privacy concerns. But, the feature could come in handy if the users wish to broadcast themselves or start a video chat.

    If the new reports are to be believed, Huawei's upcoming TV lineup will be limited and will only come in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes. The company might rope in other manufacturers for the display, BOE, and Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics, respectively.

    Last year, Huawei was reported to have been looking to secure the "Huawei AI Window" name. This could be the company's the new moniker under which the new lineup will arrive.

    Besides, Huawei is also working on a dual-screen smartphone according to its latest patent filing. Published by EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) and the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office), the company filed for one such device in November 2018.

    Read More About: huawei smart tv news
    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 14:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue