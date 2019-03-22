Huawei might soon launch new TV lineup with dual cameras News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Huawei set to foray into a new product segment.

Huawei might soon be launching its TVs in April, according to the Chinese media. The reports claim that one of the "Huawei TV supply chain executive" confirmed the news. With this, the company will be foraying in a new product segment, and Huawei has high expectations as it is aiming to sell ten million units annually.

The same source has also confirmed that the TVs will also double as a host for the upcoming products and will focus on gaming and social features. Besides, the TVs will also incorporate dual cameras.

It will be interesting to see how the consumers react to a TV with cameras given privacy concerns. But, the feature could come in handy if the users wish to broadcast themselves or start a video chat.

If the new reports are to be believed, Huawei's upcoming TV lineup will be limited and will only come in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes. The company might rope in other manufacturers for the display, BOE, and Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics, respectively.

Last year, Huawei was reported to have been looking to secure the "Huawei AI Window" name. This could be the company's the new moniker under which the new lineup will arrive.

Besides, Huawei is also working on a dual-screen smartphone according to its latest patent filing. Published by EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) and the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office), the company filed for one such device in November 2018.