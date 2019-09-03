IFA 2019: Top 5 Smartphones To Launch At Europe’s Mega Technology Show

Here we bring you a list of the 'Top 5 smartphones' expected to make an entry at the Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds from 06 - 11 September 2019. The list includes the much-anticipated smartphones from Huawei, LG, Sony, and Nokia to name a few. Let's have a look.

Huawei Mate 30 Series- September 6, 2019

The IFA Opening Keynote will be presented by Richard Yu, CEO, HUAWEI - Consumer Business Group. The Chinese technology giant is expected to unveil the much-anticipated Mate 30/30 Pro series handsets at the IFA 2019. The new Huawei flagship smartphones will be powered by the company's upcoming in-house Kirin 990 chipset.

The company is likely to bring some major camera upgrades to take on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series and to fight the upcoming Apple iPhone 11 and Google Pixel 4 series devices. Most likely, Huawei will showcase the mobile camera innovations that will trend in the year 2020.

LG G8X ThinQ- September 5, 2019

LG is also expected to unveil the company's next flagship smartphone- the G8X ThinQ at the IFA 2019. The company is hosting a press conference on September 5, one day before this IFA's official date. As per some recent reports, LG G8X ThinQ smartphone will boast a dual-screen and will be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor.

The smartphone will likely boast a dual or a triple-lens rear camera setup with all the ingredients of a flagship mobile camera. The G8X ThinQ will sport a Super AMOLED screen that will house an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

LG V60 ThinQ- September 6, 2019

In addition to the LG G8X ThinQ, the South Korean company is also expected to showcase the V60 ThinQ 5G handset at the IFA stage. LG recently put a teaser video which hinted towards a dual-screen smartphone, likely to be the LG V60 ThinQ.

The teaser video mentioned about the LG's press briefing to be held on September 6, 2019. LG V60 ThinQ is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/855 Plus chipset and will offer 5G connectivity.

Sony Xperia 2- September 5, 2019

Sony is hosting a press conference on September 5 at the IFA 2019. While the company will unveil a host of new products including Smart TVs, the flagship 1000X headphones and some other audio products, we are excited to see the launch of the next Xperia 2 smartphone.

The handset has been making news since quite some time now and is expected to boast a 6.1" 1080p display with 21:9 super-tall aspect ratio. The Xperia 2 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC and will also bring a flagship-level camera setup with some remarkable video-centric features.

Nokia 7.2, 8.2 and 6.2- September 5, 2019

HMD recently shared the invites confirming a press conference to be held on September 5, 2019. The company will use the IFA 2019 platform to unveil the long-rumoured Nokia 7.2, Nokia 8.2 and the mid-range Nokia 6.2 handsets. As per reports, Nokia 7.2 smartphone will boast a 6.3-inch full HD+ panel and will be backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The handset is expected to sport a triple-lens camera setup backed by Carl Zeiss optics.