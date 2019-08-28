Just In
IFA 2019: Big Surprises Waiting Ahead At Mega Technology Show
Berlin is once again all set to host one of the biggest technology events in the European market. Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin, or commonly known as IFA will be held in the first week of September at the Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds from 06 - 11 September 2019.
Like every year, the IFA 2019 will give leading technology giants, startups, and universities a platform to showcase their innovative consumer-centric products and 5G implementations for the mass markets.
Huawei, LG, Sony, etc. are expected to unveil some exciting products during the six-day tech extravaganza. Additionally, PC and wearable manufacturers are also gearing up to showcase what they have got for the masses in the coming months and years.
That said, here's a roundup of everything 'tech' that you can expect from this year's IFA in Berlin, Germany. Please note that the following list is based on the event-timeline during the 6-day tech-trade show.
Acer Global Press Conference- September 4, 2019
Acer will be the first consumer brand to hold a conference at this year's IFA. The PC giant is set to host a press conference even before the IFA 2019 kickstarts at Berlin, Germany. The Acer's briefing will be held at Hub 27, Alpha 5/6/7 Groundlevel (10:30 am - 11:30 am), where the company is expected to unveil some exciting laptops and PCs for the coming year.
Skullcandy Press Conference- September 4, 2019
Skullcandy is hosting two different press conferences at this year's IFA in Germany. The first briefing is scheduled for 03:00 pm - 03:45 pm at Hall 1.2 / 202, while the second will take place next day, i.e. September 5 at 03:00 pm - 03:45 pm at the same spot. The company is expected to launch some new audio products with ‘Active Noise Cancellation' technology as the invite mentions- Deeper dimensions of sound with Crusher ANC.
Segway Press Conference- September 5, 2019
If you are at this year's IFA, don't forget to check the Segway's press briefing on Sep 5, 2019, at 10:00 am - 10:30 am. The briefing will take place at IFA NEXT: Halle 26 / 222, where the company will unveil the ‘Ninebot EMEA -Urban Mobility' vehicle.
LG Future Talk powered by IFA- September 5, 2019
LG is set to host a briefing at IFA 2019 at 10:00 am - 10:50 am on September 5 i.e. one day before this IFA's official date. The invitation-only press briefing will take place at Marshall House, IFA Red Lounge where LG will showcase and talk about the company's new products and vision for the consumer market for the coming years.
As per reports, LG is expected to unveil the G8X ThinQ smartphone and new premium Smart TVs. The LG G8X ThinQ might flaunt a dual-screen and will be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor.
Samsung press conference- September 5, 2019
Samsung is also holding a press conference just after LG's press meet at 11:00 am - 12:00 pm. The briefing will be held at City Cube / 101 and will talk about Samsung's vision on the future of consumer technology for the coming years. The company is expected to unveil some new QLED Smart TVs at IFA 2019.
Philips Press conference- September 5, 2019
Next in line is Philips, which is hosting a press briefing at 12:00 pm - 12:45 pm at Hall 22 / 101 of the Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds. The consumer-tech company is expected to launch new Smart TVs and IoT-enabled devices.
Garmin Press Conference- September 5, 2019
Garmin is also hosting a press briefing at 12:00 pm - 01:00 pm at Hall 4.2 / 232. The wearable company is expected to unveil more than one smartwatches and fitness trackers. These might include the recently talked- Garmin Venu, Vivoactive 4, 4S and Vivomove 3 range.
Sony Press Conference and exclusive booth unveiling- September 5, 2019
Sony has also confirmed a slot on September 5 at Hall 20 at the IFA 2019. The press briefing (01:00 pm - 01:45 pm) will be used as a platform to unveil new Smart TVs and some audio products. Sony is likely to unveil an update to the flagship 1000X headphones and if lucky enough, we might also get a chance to witness of the showcase of Xperia 2 smartphone.
HMD Nokia Launch Conference
HMD has also sent out invites for a press briefing on September 5, 2019. The company will unveil new Android phones at IFA 2019. We might get a chance to see the unveiling of the rumoured Nokia 7.2, Nokia 8.2 and the mid-range Nokia 6.2 handset. The launch event starts at 4:00 pm.
Some other worth checking out press meets on September 5, 2019, at IFA 2019 are- Harman Press conference, TCL Press Conference, Toshiba briefing and Lenovo Tech Life Press Conference.
