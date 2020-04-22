IFA Berlin 2020 Gets Cancelled Over Coronavirus Scare News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Ever since the coronavirus epidemic broke out, the entire world has come to a halt. This has been the worst outbreak situation in the past few decades and has taken a toll on every country affecting all over 2 million people. The situation got so worse that the countries eventually had to announce lockdown, banning masses from gathering at large numbers and even shutting down commercial places. This pandemic situation had an adverse effect on the majority of the industries including the technology companies.

The smartphone industry is amongst those which have been badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Already some major tech events got canceled due to this outbreak. And it seems that there is no respite we will be able to see any time soon. In fact, another major tech event has just been canceled showing how bad the situation has become with each passing day.

IFA or the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin which is known as one of the oldest industrial exhibitions being hosted in Germany every year has also been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The information comes via a series of tweets shared by IFA Berlin on its Twitter handle. The event which was scheduled to begin on September 4 and end on September 9 has now been canceled.

As per the tweet, the Berlin government will not be allowing any events and will ban more than 5,000 of the participants until 24th in the country. As of now, there is no word if there will be any alternate mode to continue with the event and the organizers are said to be working a way out.

IFA Berlin is set to go ahead in 2020, but with an innovative new concept, following the decision by the Berlin government to ban all events with more than 5,000 participants until 24 October 2020.

A statement from Hans-Joachin Kamp, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of gfu Consumer and Home Electronics says, "We expected this development given the constantly evolving pandemic and appreciate that we have now a clear regulatory framework that enables us, our partner Messe Berlin, and our exhibitors to make detailed plans for IFA 2020."

The IFA 2020 is not the only technology event that has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, the MWC 2020 and Google I/O developer conference has also been canceled due to the same reason. While it is good to see that the event organizers are taking steps to keep the masses safe, the arrival of new products is getting delayed.

