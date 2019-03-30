India bound student grabs Rs. 1.2 cr package in Google's London office News oi-Karan Sharma Google hires Indian student for Rs 1.2 crore package, and he is not from IIT. All you need to know.

Google procure numerous representatives from India consistently and it is a dream organization for all the engineering students in the country. This time Google hired a 21-year-old student from Mumbai named Abdullah Khan in the wake of spotting him on a site which is known for facilitating programming challenges. You will have a hard time believing the amount Google offered him.

The 21-year-old gets an absolute bundle of Rs 1.2 crores which will give him the annual salary of Rs 54.5 lakh, alongside 15 per cent bonus and investment opportunities worth of Rs 58.9 lakh over four years.

Abdullah is a currently a student of Shree LR Tiwari Engineering College, Mira Road Mumbai. Google called him for an interview after the organization find his profile on a programming site which has aggressive programming challenges. According to the reports, Abdullah will join the site reliability engineering team of the search giant Google and his first day of joining Google will be in September.

"I used to participate as it was fun. I did not even know that firms check programmers' profiles on such sites. I showed the email to my friend who knew someone who had received such an email in the past. I am looking forward to joining their team. It will be an amazing learning experience for me," Khan told Times of India in an interview.

As indicated by reports, Khan finished his schooling in Saudi Arabia and later he was moved to Mumbai for clearing IIT. This isn't the first time Google is offering a huge bundle to Indian students. Back in 2018 Sneha Reddy, a student from Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad gets a bundle of Rs 1.2 crore.

