India dethrones US to be the biggest consumer of YouTube News

Google-owned Youtube has recently said that it has more than 265 million monthly active users in India (as per ComScore).

At its annual flagship event, Brandcast, YouTube shared insights on the exponential growth of the online video ecosystem and how it is interlinked to India's Internet growth story.

"India is now both our biggest audience and one of our fastest growing audiences in the world. YouTube today has become the first stop for users to consume content, whether they're looking for entertainment or information," YouTube's CEO, Susan Wojcicki said.

Wojcicki said, "It is this incredible variety of content combined with the growing reach that makes YouTube a perfect platform for brands to drive personalized engagement."

In the last year, YouTube's consumption on mobile has increased to 85 percent, with 60 percent of the watch time coming from outside of the six largest metros in the country.

YouTube creators have become effective storytellers, with more than 1,200 Indian creators crossing the one million subscriber-milestone, just five years ago, there were only two creators with a million subscribers.

Ben Jones, Global Head - Unskippable Labs, Google, said, "At Google, we have been working over the years to enable the advertising ecosystem to make more engaging brand messages and for that, we have extensively engaged with all the stakeholders in the creative ecosystem."

At the event, Google also announced 'Re: Think council', who have come together to drive this new way of creative storytelling, across the board. Members of the council include Sonal Dabral, CCO, Ogilvy South East, and South Asia, Rashi Goel, VP Consumer Communications, Nestle India, Sneha Type, Co-Founder Nirvana Films and Sunder Mathuraman, CEO-APAC, Kantar.