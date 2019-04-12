We have no intentions to beat BSNL, says ACT Fibernet CEO News oi-Priyanka Dua customers will get a slew of other exclusive offers including, discounted rates on the VOD apps, extended trials on content apps, free access to pay-per-view content from Google Play store

After introducing its Stream TV 4K' device, Atria Convergence Technologies, also known as ACT Fibernet is hoping that the product to see more adoption amongst other consumers as well as boost their fibernet business.

"Our focus is to deliver value to the consumer, and yes the number of convenience people will get from this device will help us to get more subscribers," Bala Malladi, chief executive of ACT told Gizbot.

He said, "We are operating in 18 cities and will be adding one more city this year."

"We are at number three in terms of subscriber base and BSNL is the number one and we have no intentions of beating them," he replied when asked about the strategy they are going to adapt to attain the number one position.

Besides, the newly launched Stream TV 4K' device will allow streaming content from apps such as Netflix, Hotstar, Sony Liv, Hooq, Zee5, YouTube, Sun NxT and from 3000+ apps available on Google Play Store. Customers can also watch over 100 of their favorite Free to air TV channels.

In addition, customers can subscribe to premium content from existing OTT partners, channels that have tied up with ACT Fibernet and pay for their subscription directly as part of their monthly bill.

Besides the device comes bundled with a remote control unit. It is priced at Rs. 4,499 and will be available with selected plans. However, the date of the commercial launch is not known yet.

Additionally, customers will get a slew of other exclusive offers including, discounted rates on the VOD apps, extended trials on content apps, free access to pay-per-view content, access to apps from Google Play store and more.