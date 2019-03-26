Indian gamers spend nearly seven hours each week playing online games: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua Besides this, as prize money from gaming tournaments continues to rise, more people are considering video gaming as a professional career.

Indian gamers are spending nearly seven hours each week playing online games. 23.4 percent play for more than seven hours each week, with 11.4 percent playing more than 12 hours a week, according to a report.

The time spent playing games has interfered with their lifestyle, social activities and even career aspiration, revealed the report titled "State of Online Gaming" by US-based cloud services provider Limelight Networks.

45 percent of Indian gamers admitted that they have missed sleep to play; 37 percent skipped a meal and 35 percent missed out on spending time with friends or going on a date. More than any other country, India has the most gamers missing work so they can play at 24.2 percent.

Besides this, as prize money from gaming tournaments continues to rise, more people are considering video gaming as a professional career.

Ashwin Rao, Director, India at Limelight Networks said, "The global gaming industry has evolved brilliantly, giving gamers increased access to a variety of video and mobile games. To support the continued growth of the gaming industry, game operators need to evaluate the state of their content delivery platform to overcome the challenges of latency, especially for online games. With the technologies available, there are opportunities to optimize download process and loading speed to provide gamers with the best online gaming experience."

The State of Online Gaming report is based on responses from 4,500 consumers in France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States age 18 and older who play video games at least once a week.