Instagram might soon add seek-bar to videos on users' feed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The seek-bar feature is already available on IGTV videos.

Instagram is said to be have begun trials for a new feature on its platform. The Facebook-owned photo-sharing app is trying to bring a new seek-bar to the videos which a user uploads on his/her respective feed. With the introduction of this new feature, a viewer will be able to forward and rewind the short video uploaded on a feed.

The latest seek-bar feature on the videos being uploaded on a feed has been revealed by a Developer Jane Manchun Wong. Wong took it to Twitter to share a demo of this new feature's functionality. And it seems that all a user will need to do is slide forward or backward on the video to skip or rewind.

Notably, this feature is said to be rolled out for the videos uploaded on a user's Instagram profile and not on the stories. This feature has been much awaited as until now there was no option to move through the videos added on feed. One has to watch the entire 60-second video in order to rewatch any specific part of the video. The seek-bar addition is definitely going to make it easy. Moreover, one can also skip on any part of the video.

Instagram is testing video seekbar pic.twitter.com/gyIZZhrh2y — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 27, 2019

It is worth noting that this feature is currently available on IGTV videos. However, there is no word from the company as to when this feature will be added to the videos officially. We are still waiting for some concrete information to be available on the same and will keep you updated with the further updates on this new feature.

via