ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Instagram might soon add seek-bar to videos on users' feed

    The seek-bar feature is already available on IGTV videos.

    By
    |

    Instagram is said to be have begun trials for a new feature on its platform. The Facebook-owned photo-sharing app is trying to bring a new seek-bar to the videos which a user uploads on his/her respective feed. With the introduction of this new feature, a viewer will be able to forward and rewind the short video uploaded on a feed.

    Instagram might soon add seek-bar to videos on users' feed

     

    The latest seek-bar feature on the videos being uploaded on a feed has been revealed by a Developer Jane Manchun Wong. Wong took it to Twitter to share a demo of this new feature's functionality. And it seems that all a user will need to do is slide forward or backward on the video to skip or rewind.

    Notably, this feature is said to be rolled out for the videos uploaded on a user's Instagram profile and not on the stories. This feature has been much awaited as until now there was no option to move through the videos added on feed. One has to watch the entire 60-second video in order to rewatch any specific part of the video. The seek-bar addition is definitely going to make it easy. Moreover, one can also skip on any part of the video.

    It is worth noting that this feature is currently available on IGTV videos. However, there is no word from the company as to when this feature will be added to the videos officially. We are still waiting for some concrete information to be available on the same and will keep you updated with the further updates on this new feature.

    via

    Read More About: instagram news social media
    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue