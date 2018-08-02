Instagram switches Profile and DM icons position for quick access to messages

Instagram keeps on testing new features for its platform on a regular basis. The company was recently testing the IGTV video carousel in the core app and also testing Stories reactions. The UI of the Instagram, however, has seen very minimal changes from quite a long time. However, now it appears that the company is working towards introducing a minor change which could improve the navigation in the app.

According to some reports, it was recently spotted in the latest Instagram beta app (build 58.0.0.0.10) that the company has now switched the profile icon in the navigation bar at the bottom for direct messaging. The profile icon, on the other hand, has been moved to the position of the direct messaging icon.

In order to access the messages, a user will now need to select the paper plane icon placed at the bottom right of the new navigation toolbar. When a user performs a left swipe gesture it will no longer open the messaging page like before. The profile tab is also missing from its usual place; now, in order to view the active profile, a user will need to tap on the new icon which is placed at the top right and will need to long-press it in order to toggle between accounts.

The new modification could appear odd in the beginning, however, with regular use of the feature it is clear that the company is making efforts to make DM easily accessible on its platform. This implies that the company is now primarily shifting its attention more to messaging which could prove beneficial for the company in a long run.

Recently, the image-sharing platform from Facebook was working toward introducing IGTV carousel to the feeds. Instagram has introduced the long-form video platform IGTV last month and is the company's take on YouTube. However, the feature didn't turn out to be as expected by the company. The creators are currently making use of the content from the YouTube while they try to figure out how their content can fit into the IGTV's vertical videos, read the complete story here.