Instagram Feed could soon feature IGTV carousel

Instagram, the image sharing platform owned by Facebook has launched a long-form video platform IGTV to take on YouTube last month. However, the feature didn't turn out to be as expected by the company. The creators are currently making use of the content from the YouTube while they try to figure out how their content can fit into the IGTV's vertical videos.

However, the major concern here is the discovery of content on the IGTV. The new platform which is currently is hidden behind the new IGTV icon and it can also be accessed using a separate app. This is placed on the navigation bar at the top right next to the DM option.

The feature was first spotted by one of a popular app researcher known as Jane Machun Wong. It is being said that Instagram is now working on improving the visibility of its long-form videos (up to 1 hour long). The new feature is being said to be under testing at the moment. The feature shows off a carousel of IGTV videos at the top of the users feed.

A user will be able to locate the IGTV thumbnail underneath their Stories in a way that is similar to how the Stories appear on the Facebook. Users will also be able to see large vertical thumbnails which will push down the images or videos in their feed. This will give importance to the IGTV videos at the top.

Instagram was reported making a statement to TechCrunch where it has confirmed that it is 'testing new and different ways to surface interesting content for people on Instagram.' This is expected to improve the discovery of long-duration videos from the creators a user is following; this, in turn, gives the platform a boost in views.

Instagram has been testing a bunch of new features for its platform. In recent events in an effort to increase the user engagement on its platform, the company has introduced a new feature for its stories. With the introduction of the new feature, the users will be able to react to the Stories with the help of animated emojis replies, read the complete story here.