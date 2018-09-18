Intex launches XH Bomb SUFB speakers

Intex has launched two new channel speakers - the XH Bomb SUFB 2.1 and XH Bomb SUFB 4.1 on Tuesday.

The new speakers are available for a starting price of Rs 4,450 across its distribution network.

With this launch, Intex now has 29 models in 2.1 series and has 16 models in 4.1 series, whereas it already has 11 models in 5.1 series, taking the total speaker portfolio to 70+ models, Intex informed.

On the connectivity front it has 4.1 and 2.1 channel speakers boast of AUX audio input compatible with DVD/PC/TV; fully functioned remote control; digital FM playability and digital controls like mode, play/pause etc.

The speakers also have an attractive LED screen display and Digital FM playability.

"These products offer some fascinating designs and a feature-rich experience. Intex always caters to the needs and requirements of the masses and the new products are sure to be a delight for the consumers, at an affordable cost, Nidhi Markanday, Director & Business Head, Intex Technologies said.

To recall the company has also announced the launch of 2 feature-rich models - Mouse GM Drive Gaming Optical & Mouse GM Rapid Gaming Optical' at very affordable price points of Rs.450 and Rs.799.

The GM Drive Gaming Mouse is a 6D mouse that comes with 6 dedicated buttons for independent functioning with 800 to 2400 DoT Per Inch (DPI) optical sensor with appealing black & blue color combination while GM Drive Rapid Gaming Mouse is a 7D mouse has 7 dedicated buttons which can be adjusted to 1000 to 3200 DPI (Dots Per Inch) for high-resolution gaming as per the need of the user.

It also has a backlight that constantly changes colors with edgy design giving it a premium look