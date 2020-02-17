International Olympic Committee Official Twitter Account Hacked News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Olympics is the latest to fall victim to the endless list of security breaches and data leaks. Twitter announced that the official accounts of the Olympics and the Intentional Olympic Committee (IOC) were hacked. Twitter has temporarily locked these official accounts. The report notes that the accounts were hacked through a third-party platform.

Olympics Account Hacks

According to Reuters, a Twitter spokesperson said that the hack occurred via a third-party platform and not directly on Twitter. "As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners to restore them," the emailed statement reads.

However, there haven't been any other details regarding the Olympics account hack. We still don't know if there was any data leaked. Moreover, login credentials and media access could also be potentially compromised. But there's no confirmation on the matter yet.

The Reuters report notes that a spokesperson for the IOC separately said that the Olympic committee was investigating the hack and potential breach.

Twitter Hacks

This isn't the first time official Twitter handles have been hacked, particularly with sports associations. Last month, the official Twitter accounts of several US National Football League (NFL) teams were hacked. This includes the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and more. These were hacked just ahead of the Super Bowl.

Apart from Twitter, various networking platforms including Facebook, Google have reported multiple hacks over the years. At the same time, it is very easy for hackers and people with malicious intent to hide their identities on social media platforms. In this context, the Indian government has asked social media firms to disclose users' identities.

Once implemented, nearly 400 million Indian users could lose concealment. The move aims to curb the spread of malicious activities including hacking, spreading fake news, fueling communal hatred, and more. However, it remains questionable if such moves by various governments will help catch culprits behind such acts.

Best Mobiles in India