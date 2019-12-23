Just In
- 30 min ago Apple Bug Bounty Program Offering $1 Million Prize Money
-
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Full Specs Leaked: 6.7-inch Punch-Hole Display, 12MP Triple-Rear Cameras
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Haylou Smartwatch With Nine Training Modes Launched
- 2 hrs ago Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week: Galaxy A71, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K30, Galaxy A01 And More
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Huma Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar, And Other Divas Have Dramatic Outfit Goals For Us
- News Japan: Govt proposes release of Fukushima nuclear plant water to sea or air
- Movies Nikhil Kumaraswamy To Star In Director Vijay Kumar Konda’s Yet Untitled Bilingual Film
- Sports King of the Decade: Virat Kohli gets most runs, centuries, man of the match, player of the series awards - Full details
- Automobiles BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS: Year-End Benefits Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh
- Finance Banks Not Issuing Debit Cards For Dormant Bank Savings Accounts
- Education How To Write An Essay On Christmas?
- Travel 12 Unusual Christmas Travel Ideas For Indians
Twitter Security Breach Affects Millions Of Android Users: Report
The number of data breaches has been skyrocketing and the latest one to go under is Twitter. Used by millions every day, Twitter has announced that its security systems have been breached and user data could be stolen. The Twitter security breach has left many users scared as the massive amount of data on the platform is largely personal.
Twitter had previously admitted that it had released a security fix for the malicious code. The social media giant says that the malicious code was possibly inserted into the app by hackers and might have compromised the user's information worldwide.
Twitter had earlier shared with the users about the possible data breach and had asked them to update their mobile apps. In case the app isn't updated, hackers could have easy access to the non-public account information and grant them direct control over the user account, Twitter warned. The direct control could allow hackers to access their tweets and even direct messages.
Twitter said in a statement that "prior to the fix, through a complicated process involving the insertion of malicious code into restricted storage areas of the Twitter app, it may have been possible for a bad actor to access information (Direct Messages, protected Tweets, location information) from the app."
Twitter Security Breach: iOS Users Are Safe
At the same time, Twitter refrained from saying if the user data was actually stolen because of the security lapse in the app code. The social media giant, however, did explain that it was possible to steal the data by exploiting the security flaw, but couldn't be certain as there is no direct evidence.
Twitter for iOS, luckily, is safe, the company said. It is reported that the issue has majorly affected only Android users and the iPhone app remains unaffected by the flaw. "We have taken steps to fix this issue and are directly notifying people who could have been exposed to this vulnerability..." the company said. If you're affected, expect a direct message or an email with specific instructions to secure your account.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
14,999
-
28,999
-
34,919
-
1,09,894
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
64,889
-
34,919
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
45,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270
-
22,300
-
32,990