Twitter Security Breach Affects Millions Of Android Users: Report

The number of data breaches has been skyrocketing and the latest one to go under is Twitter. Used by millions every day, Twitter has announced that its security systems have been breached and user data could be stolen. The Twitter security breach has left many users scared as the massive amount of data on the platform is largely personal.

Twitter had previously admitted that it had released a security fix for the malicious code. The social media giant says that the malicious code was possibly inserted into the app by hackers and might have compromised the user's information worldwide.

Twitter had earlier shared with the users about the possible data breach and had asked them to update their mobile apps. In case the app isn't updated, hackers could have easy access to the non-public account information and grant them direct control over the user account, Twitter warned. The direct control could allow hackers to access their tweets and even direct messages.

Twitter said in a statement that "prior to the fix, through a complicated process involving the insertion of malicious code into restricted storage areas of the Twitter app, it may have been possible for a bad actor to access information (Direct Messages, protected Tweets, location information) from the app."

Twitter Security Breach: iOS Users Are Safe

At the same time, Twitter refrained from saying if the user data was actually stolen because of the security lapse in the app code. The social media giant, however, did explain that it was possible to steal the data by exploiting the security flaw, but couldn't be certain as there is no direct evidence.

Twitter for iOS, luckily, is safe, the company said. It is reported that the issue has majorly affected only Android users and the iPhone app remains unaffected by the flaw. "We have taken steps to fix this issue and are directly notifying people who could have been exposed to this vulnerability..." the company said. If you're affected, expect a direct message or an email with specific instructions to secure your account.

