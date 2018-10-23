iPhone XR up for pre-order on Amazon and Airtel Online Store

Amazon offers:

You can pre-order a brand new iPhone XR from Amazon. The device is retailing at Rs 76,900 and Amazon has listed the iPhone XR's 64GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant on its platform. The iPhone XR comes in six color variants; however, the e-commerce giant has listed only four color variants of the device.

As for the offers, upon pre-ordering the iPhone XR on Amazon, you can get up to Rs 15,900 exchange value on your old devices. You also get no-cost EMI offers on the purchases made using HDFC debit and credit cards, or via Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

Airtel Online Store offer:

Apart from Amazon, the iPhone XR pre-orders are also live on Airtel Online Store. The device is retailing at a same price tag of Rs 76,900 and Airtel is also giving an exciting bundle offer if you opt for a postpaid plan if you pre-order the device from the platform.

To avail the offer, you will need to make a down payment of Rs 14,999 and go for the Airtel postpaid plan which is going to cost you Rs 3,499 every month for a duration of 24 months. Notably, the EMI of the device is included in this price.

The other benefits which you will receive along with the postpaid plan will include unlimited calling, Netflix Subscription for 3 months, 100GB data per month and 1 year of Amazon Prime subscription. You also get free ‘Handset Damage Protection' bundled along with the postpaid plan.

iPhone XR specs:

The Apple iPhone XR packs a 6.1-inch IPS LCD (Liquid Retina HD Display) which offers a screen resolution of 828 x 1792 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a hexa core A12 Bionic CPU which is paired with 3GB of RAM. The device is available in three storage variants including 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

For imaging, the iPhone XR makes use of a 12MP primary rear lens with f/1.8 aperture. Up front, there is a 7MP camera with a wider f/2.2 aperture to capture selfies and to make/receive video calls.