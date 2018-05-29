IRCTC desktop website receives a makeover along with some new features

The Indian Railways department is working towards making it easier for a user to reserve tickets online with the redesigned IRCTC desktop website. The makeover is supposed to happen today by midnight. The new layout is available for trial and with the release of the redesigned website; IRCTC is finally up to date with the latest design. The new design brings some new features for the users to try out. For example, the ticket search feature can now be located on the homescreen. A user will no longer need to log-in to the IRCTC account to search for the ticket. This comes as a relief as the uses will no longer have to follow the lengthy process of logging in the account and then search for tickets.

The website redesign is said to be one of the major changes that the Indian Railways has introduced for the users. This new design layout is also said to give a simple and smooth user experience for both the existing as well as the new users. The new update is designed in such a way that it supports a wide range of devices including smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

One of the major additions to the website is the 'Forecast Confirmation Probability' feature. This new feature is said to allow the users to know the probability of a waiting list ticket getting confirmed prior making any reservations. It is being reported that IRCTC has made use of a new algorithm that will show the probability of the availability of tickets on a percentage basis for each day. IRCTC is utilizing data that has been available since last 13 years in order to make this feature up and running and predict the probability accurately.

One of the senior officials in Railway Ministry commented that:

According to the new feature of wait-list prediction, one can predict the chances of a wait-listed or a RAC ticket getting confirmed on the basis of booking trends. We will mine our own data on passenger operations and book patterns for the first time.

The IRCTC's new website is developed by the CRIS (Centre for Railways Information Systems) and as mentioned earlier have also introduced several other features to the website. Now, while making a reservation a user will get separate cards to fill every traveler's details and will also have pre-filled information for a quick check out. The booked ticket section has also received a makeover and going forward it will allow the users to perform a number of actions. Interested users can check it out by clicking on this link.