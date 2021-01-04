Is Jack Ma Missing? What Does It Mean For Alibaba And Ant Group? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

In a surprising turn of events, it looks like Alibaba group founder Jack Ma has been missing for the past two months. It looks like the Chinese billionaire hasn't made any public appearances for the last two months and there's been no clear picture of his whereabouts. Several reports suggest his disappearance is linked to the Chinese government's tightening grip on Ma's empire.

Where Is Jack Ma?

The first series doubt came around when Jack Ma failed to appear as a judge for the final episode of the talent show Africa's Business Heroes, which he sponsors. Instead, his place was taken over by an Alibaba executive, who cited Ma's busy and hectic schedule as the reason.

"Due to a schedule conflict Mr. Ma could no longer be part of the finale judge panel of Africa's Business Heroes earlier this year (2020)," an Alibaba spokesperson said. However, it didn't stop there. Next, Ma's picture from the show's website was removed, attracting more questions.

Has He Disappeared?

More incidentally, the Chinese government authorities have been tightening the grip over Jack Ma's business empire, which also includes Alibaba and the Ant Group. Looking back, Ma commented and criticized the Chinese regulation system and in turn the Chinese President Xi last October. Soon after, the world witnessed the suspension of Ant Group's IPO.

Since then, Jack Ma - who was loved by the media and often made public appearances - hasn't appeared before the made or spotted anywhere for the past two months. According to Bloomberg reports, Ma was also advised to remain in China before the anti-monopoly investigation into the Alibaba Group Holding on Christmas Eve.

What Happens Next?

What makes it intriguing is that several such Chinese billionaires have gone missing, all of a sudden without a trace. Apparently, several Chinese billionaires went missing back in 2016 and 2017, where the government went on an anti-corruption drive.

As to what could happen next is quite uncertain. Firstly, there isn't any confirmation from Alibaba or Ant group spokespersons about his disappearance. As it is, the stocks are dropping for the Alibaba group. But it remains to see what happens with further reports.

